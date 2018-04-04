Doting dad! Jay-Z shared an adorable story about 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter during his appearance on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman.

When 70-year-old Letterman asked the 48-year-old rapper if it upsets him comparing his own less fortunate upbringing to his children’s luxurious lifestyle, the latter explained that he tries to look ahead with gratitude.

“I’m not heartbroken at this point in my life. I feel grateful every day. I wake up, I look around, look at my kids, they’re healthy,” said the 21-time Grammy winner. “Me and my daughter talk. I told her to get in the car the other day cause she was asking a thousand questions and we had to leave for school. And I got in the car and I’m faced this way — I’m just painting the picture of how healthy my children are at this present time — so we’re driving and I just hear a little voice. ‘Dad.’ I turn around and she said, ‘I didn’t like when you told me to get in the car the way you told me.’ She’s 6! ‘It hurt my feelings.’ And I was like, ‘That’s the most beautiful thing you’ve ever said to me.’”

The “Empire State of Mind” rapper, who welcomed Blue Ivy with wife Beyoncé in January 2012, laughed as he recalled the sweet memory. Jay-Z previously opened up about his close bond with the little one when Vanity Fair profiled him in November 2013. “She’s my biggest fan. If no one bought the Magna Carta album, the fact she loves it so much, it gives me the greatest show,” he gushed. “And that’s not a cliché. I’m really serious … She’s genuine, she’s honest, because she doesn’t know it makes me happy. She just wants to hear more.”

Jay-Z has also spoken about Blue Ivy’s rapping abilities after she recorded the track “Blue’s Freestyle” off his 2017 album, 4:44. “[It was] one of the greatest memories,” he told Rap Radar last August of hitting the studio with his oldest daughter.

The “Holy Grail” rapper and the “Formation” songstress, 36, are also parents to 10-month-old twins, daughter Rumi and son Sir.

Jay-Z’s episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman will being streaming on Netflix Friday, April 6.

