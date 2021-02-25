FaceTune-Gate? Jeana Keough is speaking out after she and Vicki Gunvalson made headlines for sharing different versions of the same selfie.

After the former Real Housewives of Orange County stars reunited earlier this week, Keough, 65, and Gunvalson, 58, both posted snaps from their catch-up dinner. Fans were quick to call out Keough’s Instagram post for being heavily edited compared to Gunvalson’s pic. The real estate broker subsequently admitted to TooFab that she had a friend “fix” up the selfie.

“We had both just come home from work,” Keough said. “She puts a little dot in your eye and she puts some little lipstick on you maybe she took wrinkles away who knows, but that’s what Photoshop’s all about. … People say hateful things, people say sweet things. 90 percent of the time I get sweet people. So I don’t care.”

Keough added that her daughter, Kara Keough Bosworth, has warned her about going too crazy with Instagram editing tools.

“[She said], ‘That’s not funny, Mom! Look your age and be proud of it,'” Keough said, adding that the 32-year-old told her ”stop with the FaceTuning.”

She added, ”It’s like, ‘Alright, Kara. No more tweaking of my pictures.'”

Keough and Gunvalson were both original cast members on the original Real Housewives franchise, which premiered on Bravo in 2006. While Keough left her full-time role on the series after season 5, the Coto Insurance CEO remained on the only OG on show until season 13. Gunvalson appeared on season 14 in a “friend” role before she left for good in 2020.

“Vicki and I had been friends for a long, long time and we’re going to Mexico in May together so I just thought it’d be fun to post a picture of her,” Keough said. ”I didn’t know we’d get so much hate, man.”

In her caption of the now-controversial selfie, Gunvalson also noted that the two women had a great time.

“Had fun catching up with @jeana.keough after work tonight. The new Javier’s at Irvine spectrum is incredible,” she wrote via Instagram. “Reminisced of @rhocbravo and catching up was long overdue. #og’s #rhoc @evolutionusa @bravotv @bravoandy @rhocbravo.”