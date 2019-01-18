A risk for love? Jeff Bezos’ affair with Lauren Sánchez isn’t just affecting his personal life. “Jeff Bezos is responsible to not only Amazon, but his shareholders, and these headlines are a nightmare for him professionally,” a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Bezos, 55, announced his split from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie, on January 9. Hours later, the National Enquirer revealed the Amazon CEO, who is worth approximately $144 billion, has been having an affair with pal Patrick Whitesell’s wife, Sánchez.

“This is the real thing,” the source says. “They wouldn’t have risked everything if it weren’t. Lauren hasn’t looked this happy in years, and Jeff’s head-over-heels in love.”

