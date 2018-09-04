It’s over. Jeff Garlin filed for divorce from his wife, Marla Garlin, on Tuesday, September 4, Us Weekly confirms.

According to court documents obtained by Us, the Goldbergs star, 56, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for his filing. He listed the couple’s date of separation as July 25, 2017, which was one day after their 23rd wedding anniversary.

The comedian said in the documents that he is willing to pay spousal support to Marla (née Cahan), but he has requested that they each pay their own attorneys’ fees.

Jeff and Marla married in July 1994. They have two sons together: James, 22, and Duke, 18. Custody will not play a role in the divorce as neither of the children are minors.

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star proposed to the casting director at a Neil Diamond concert while the singer performed “Hava Nagila.” He recalled to The New York Times in 2006, “I wanted to pick a moment she would never forget.”

Long before they were married, Marla worked as Jeff’s agent during the early days of his career. “I told people I got a lot more than 10 percent!” she joked to the Times in 2007.

The seven-time Emmy nominee is best known for his roles as Jeff Greene on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Mort Meyers on Arrested Development and Murray Goldberg on The Goldbergs. He has also appeared in movies such as The Bounty Hunter (2010) and Safety Not Guaranteed (2012), in addition to voicing Captain in WALL-E (2008).

