Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reacts to Ben Affleck’s Apology to Hilarie Burton

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has broken his silence on Ben Affleck’s apology to Hilarie Burton. The Walking Dead actor and his longtime partner are parents of son Augustus, 7, and expecting their second child together — a baby girl.

Stars Speak Out Against Harvey Weinstein

Earlier this month, Burton, 35, claimed that Affleck, now 45, groped her during a 2003 appearance on Total Request Live. The Oscar winner took to Twitter shortly after, writing: “I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.”

Celebrity Scandals

Burton’s claim came after Affleck spoke out against Harvey Weinstein amid the sexual misconduct allegations against the 65-year-old producer. A tweeter brought up the alleged TRL incident, which Burton replied: “I didn’t forget… I was a kid.”

Morgan, 51, says that he “of course” is happy that Affleck apologized.

The Walking Dead Cast Off Set

“I don’t want to make a big deal of it because she didn’t, but I think everything that’s come out in the last couple of weeks, starting with Harvey Weinstein — anybody who has talked about it and even those who haven’t yet are incredibly brave and I think it’s time for change,” Morgan told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday, October 22. “Hopefully all this stuff is going to change this business. It’s prevalent all over and I’m proud of all these women. All women and my wife.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!