Bunnie XO, the wife of country star Jelly Roll, is grateful for her health after nearly being diagnosed with an aneurysm.

“I tell you what, this health scare put so much in perspective for me. It honestly made me want to change a lot of things in my life,” Bunnie, 44, wrote via Facebook on Sunday, July 28. “Be more appreciative of my family & friends. It also made me reevaluate my relationship w/ God & learn to have faith for the first time in my life.”

She continued, “Even my husband texting me last night saying, ‘You’re my best friend’ brought me to tears. You don’t realize how much you appreciate life & the ppl in it until you feel like you could lose it & them at any moment.”

Days earlier, Bunnie opened up about her “nightmare” health concerns.

“In March, I started getting really bad headaches, really weird headaches that I’ve never gotten before,” she recalled in a social media video earlier this month. “I was scheduled to have an MRI done this week [and] when I got the test results back they said they spotted an aneurysm on my carotid artery.”

Bunnie, who has a fear of having an aneurysm after her mother previously had one rupture, went to have a CT with contrast. The results came back that it was a “two-millimeter aneurysm on my carotid artery.”

According to Bunnie, living with the results felt “like a death sentence” and forced her to “come to grips with [her] own mortality.”

After visiting with a neurosurgeon days later, Bunnie found out that it was unlikely that she actually had an aneurysm.

“He told me that I’m cleared, that he thinks that’s an artifact and that he also thinks in six months [or] whenever I come back to retest and do another CT test, he will be able to prove that it is an artifact,” she said. “His words were, ‘I don’t even know why the radiologist even sent you in for this.’”

She concluded, “As for now, your girl can breathe!”

Bunnie has been married to Jelly Roll (real name Jason DeFord), 39, since 2016 and subsequently became a stepparent to his two children from past relationships. Jelly Roll is a father to daughter Bailee, 16, and son Noah, 7.

“You’re talking about a woman that came in and took a child that was soon to be born and a child that [we were] soon to have full custody of,” Jelly Roll previously said of Bunnie to Billboard in June 2023. “I would have never got custody of my daughter without her. I wouldn’t have had the stability or the money.”