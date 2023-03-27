Jen Shah‘s prison release date has been moved up from 2029 to 2028, cutting a year off of her sentence.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons’ inmate database lists the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star’s release date as August 30, 2028. That reduces her 78-month sentence to 66 months.

Shah, 49, requested to serve her sentence at Federal Prison Camp, Bryan (FPC Bryan) in Texas and surrendered herself on February 17.

“I have spoken with my client Jen Shah over the phone this week – she is doing well and remains committed towards making her victims whole,” Shah’s manager, Chris Giovanni, told Us Weekly in a statement. “She has initiated her payments towards restitution, and we hope to have her home as soon as possible so that she may resume life with her family and work, putting this chapter of her life behind her.”

The Bravo star was arrested in March 2021 — during the production of season 2 of RHOSLC — and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. She maintained her innocence until July 2022 when she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. She was sentenced in January 2023 to six and a half years behind bars.

In addition to her incarceration, her sentence — which also includes five years of supervised release — requires Shah to pay $6,645,251 in restitution and forfeit $6,500,000, 30 luxury items and 78 counterfeit luxury items.

“With today’s sentence, Jennifer Shah finally faces the consequences of the many years she spent targeting vulnerable, elderly victims,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a January press release. “These individuals were lured in by false promises of financial security, but in reality, Shah and her co-conspirators defrauded them out of their savings and left them with nothing to show for it. This conviction and sentence demonstrate once again that we will continue to vigorously protect victims of financial fraud and hold accountable those who engage in fraudulent schemes.”

One day before her surrender, Shah recorded a video interview in which she shared how emotional she felt prior to entering FPC Bryan.

“There’s so many emotions that I’m feeling right at this moment and getting ready to surrender is emotional,” Shah said at the time. “You know I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous and scared. Because to be away from my family, that’s what I fear the most is you know that transition of not being able to hug and kiss my boys and my husband every day and my mom and but at the same time, all of those emotions I also feel hopeful and am motivated to do a good job, you know, and make the most of my time away.”

Since reporting to prison, Shah has been keeping the world updated on her time in the big house through her online diary. She recounted reporting to the federal facility with husband Sharrieff Shah, who she married in August 1994, and son Omar, 19, by her side. (Jen and Sharrieff also share son Sharrieff Jr., 29.)

“I keep thinking this is insane, completely ridiculous. Why am I here? I mean, I know why I’m here, but this just feels like someone like me doesn’t belong here. I’ve never been in trouble before,” she wrote earlier this month. “Then I instantly stop myself from going down this self-destructive path of thinking. I am here because of my bad decisions. I am here because I did this to myself and there is no one to blame but me.”