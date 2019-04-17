Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Feels ‘Helpless’ After Getting Her Tubes Tied

A slow process. Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is still healing after getting her tubes tied, and recovery is proving to be difficult.

The reality TV personality, 27, and her husband, David Eason, went to a nursery to buy flowers for spring, but Evans could not participate in much of the shopping. She told fans in a video posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 17: “I’m still crippled, y’all.”

The Read Between the Lines author later uploaded another video that showed a trunk filled with food items, which she could not carry inside. I can’t lift more than 20 pounds for two weeks, so I’m just sitting here while they’re getting the groceries,” she explained. “I feel helpless.”

Evans’ rep confirmed to Us Weekly on Saturday, April 13, that the former 16 and Pregnant star was “healing” after undergoing the procedure. Evans later explained her decision to get the surgery.

“I decided to get this procedure because I had a really bad problem of irregular bleeding, which lead to ultrasounds then lead to my OBGYN suggesting exploration surgery and tubes being tied,” she told Us exclusively on Monday, April 15. “I knew I was happy with the number of kids I have now.”

The MTV star revealed that doctors discovered several internal issues during the operation and proceeded to remove one of her ovaries and multiple cysts and polyps. Evans noted, “I would have never known about any of this unless I had this procedure done. In the long run, it was the best decision for my health and gave me a lot of answers to many problems I was experiencing.”

Eason, 30, stayed “by [Evans’] side” during her hospital stay. The pair tied the knot in September 2017 and share 2-year-old daughter Ensley. The JE Cosmetics founder is also the mother of sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, from previous relationships.

