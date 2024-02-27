Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans‘ North Carolina home was the target of a recent attempted break-in.

“Jenelle has gone through something traumatic and terrifying, the details of that early morning will be released soon,” Evans’ manager, August Keen, shared in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 27. “Truly, one of the scariest situations anyone could ever experience. We are thankful and appreciative of the local police department and community who are consistently trying to locate this criminal. Thank you all for your prayers and support during this time.”

Evans, 32, revealed the incident on Monday, February 26. “With everything going on already this couldn’t have happened at a worse time,” she told TMZ in a statement through Keen. “Me and my children are safe, but a bit shaken up, the local community and police department are doing everything to ensure the capture of this person.”

Evans went on to note that she will “soon be exposing the details of what exactly happened that night.” For now, she is asking fans for “prayers and privacy until me and my family recover from this terrifying experience.” She concluded her statement by thanking “everyone who is helping us to catch this perpetrator.”

Related: Jenelle Evans and David Eason's Blended Family Album With 5 Kids A big brood! Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason have a blended family of five children. While the former MTV personality shares son Jace, born in 2009, with ex Andrew Lewis, and son Kaiser, born in 2013, with ex Nathan Griffith, Eason is father of daughter Maryssa, born in 2007, with […]

According to the outlet, a man broke into Evans’ garage on Sunday, February 25, after failing to enter her home from the back of the house. Once inside the garage, he proceeded to throw several items into the yard. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ that no property appeared to be stolen and the suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Evans was in her home at the time of the incident.

The former MTV personality’s terrifying experience comes one week after she revealed the Child Protective Services (CPS) case against her and her husband, David Eason, over the care of her son, Jace, was dismissed. (Evans shares Jace, 14, with ex Andrew Lewis, son Kaiser, 9, with ex Nathan Griffith and daughter Ensley, 7, with Eason.)

“All allegations against me and my husband have been officially dropped,” she stated in a February 15 TikTok video. “CPS took a voluntary dismissal and I wanted to be the first to let you guys know.”

CPS opened a case against the couple, who wed in 2017, after Jace was reported missing for the third time in two months in September 2023. Janelle’s mother, Barbara Evans, told police at the time that Jace had run away after Eason allegedly assaulted him. While David called the allegations “sick” in an October 2023 Instagram post, he was reportedly charged with a child abuse misdemeanor later that month.

Related: Teen Mom 2's Jenelle Evans' Ups and Downs With Son Jace Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram Jenelle Evans’ rocky relationship with son Jace was often the focal point of her story line on Teen Mom 2. Jenelle was 17 years old when she gave birth to her eldest son in August 2009, which was captured by cameras on her 2010 episode of 16 and Pregnant. (Jace’s dad […]

“You would think police wouldn’t make a one-sided police investigation. They didn’t conduct any interviews. Didn’t ask any information from the parents. This seems like a very bias[ed] situation like every time before,” Janelle said when reacting to the charge via her Instagram Story. “I trusted that detective with all my heart. I forgot you can’t trust cops … silly me. I don’t trust anyone around me. Going MIA for a while.”

Earlier this month, Janelle celebrated her CPS case being dropped by sharing footage of Jace as a baby via TikTok. “Looking at my oldest YT videos 😭❤ … I was always there but no one saw it but me and him,” she captioned her February 19 post, which featured clips of her watching old YouTube videos of moments such as Jace’s first steps, his 1st birthday and his first Easter.