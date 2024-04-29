Jenelle Evans is torching everything that reminds her of estranged husband David Eason.
“Bad energy be gone! 👏🏻,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 32, captioned a Sunday, April 28, video of her lip-syncing to Taylor Swift’s song “Picture to Burn” while getting rid of items that she once shared with Eason.
In the clip, Evans removed a sign from her doorway that read,“Mr. and Mrs.” She brought out the sign and some other mementos from her and Eason’s relationship outside to a makeshift bonfire.
“I hate that stupid old pickup truck you never let me drive / You’re a redneck heartbreak who’s really bad at lying,” Evans lip-synced to Swift’s 2006 breakup track. “So watch me strike a match on all my wasted time / As far as I’m concerned, you’re just another picture to burn.”
Evans concluded the video by tossing a picture of her and Eason, 35, into the flames.
In March, Evans filed for separation from Eason after six years of marriage. The exes, who wed in 2017, share seven-year-old daughter Ensley. (Evans is also the mother of son Jace, 14, whom she shares with ex Andrew Lewis, and son Kaiser, 9, whom she welcomed with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith.)
The former reality star later explained that she filed for separation instead of divorce because in the state of North Carolina, where she currently resides, you “have to be legally separated for a year” before you file the divorce paperwork.
“The problem with that is that neither of us wanted to leave, so whenever I had the window of opportunity that I was able to file for separation,” she shared in a March TikTok. “I filed something called separation by bed and board.”
Throughout Evans and Eason’s relationship, the pair faced their fair share of ups and downs. In 2019, Evans called it quits with Eason after he admitted he killed their family dog. During the scandal, MTV also cut ties with the duo. However, Evans and Eason reconciled the following year.
Days before Evans set fire to the items, she opened up about her marriage with Eason. While she admitted he was “def a big mistake,” Evans confessed she wouldn’t go back and change anything.
“I don’t regret that time because I learned a lot of life lessons that were very important for me to grow up and mature,” she shared via an Instagram Stories Q&A. “Life is easier to understand I would say.”