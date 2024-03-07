Jenelle Evans addressed her decision to file for separation — instead of divorce — from husband David Eason.

Evans, 32, uploaded a TikTok video on Wednesday, March 6, where she responded to a comment, which read, “Maybe skip the separation and just go straight for divorce.” In response, Evans clarified that she didn’t have the option.

“I would’ve skipped straight to divorce but I couldn’t because in the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year, and you have to prove you have two separate addresses,” the Teen Mom 2 alum explained. “The problem with that is that neither of us wanted to leave, so whenever I had the window of opportunity that I was able to file for separation, I filed something called separation by bed and board.”

According to Evans, the “bed and board” law requires her to remain separated from Eason, 35, for one year before she can file for divorce.

“If you guys see each other one time [such as a] hookup and end up back together, but then you argue and you’re like, ‘Nah this isn’t going good,’ it doesn’t matter,” she added. “The clock restarts, so they’re very particular here, which is crazy, so that’s where I’m at right now and the clock has begun.”

News broke on Monday, March 4, that Evans filed for separation from Eason. Court documents obtained by The Sun revealed that Evans listed their date of separation as February 16. Evans claimed in the documents that throughout her six-year marriage to Eason, he “exhibited concerning and at times disturbing behavior towards [her].”

Evans used the 2019 incident when Eason shot and killed their family’s dog as an example. The reality star also addressed Eason’s alleged assault on her 14-year-old son, Jace, which took place late last year. (Evans shares Jace with ex Andrew Lewis. She also shares son Kaiser, 9, with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith and daughter Ensley, 7, with Eason.)

Evans claimed that Eason, who is currently living on her boat, has been “spending his days drinking liquor” at a bar. She accused him of refusing her access to their mailbox key, which has kept her from getting Jace’s medication.

Evans alleged that Eason “committed marital misconduct in that he excessively uses alcohol and has not maintained consistent full-time employment for a number of years, has recklessly spent the party’s money which plaintiff solely earns, and in other ways to be shown at trial.”

In the paperwork, Evans expressed concern after Eason “told her to kill herself” and slung “other vile insults” during an altercation that she filed “for her safety.” Evans requested a permanent separation due to Eason’s alleged “excessive use of alcohol,” which allegedly took money away from the “financial well-being of the minor children.”

Evans’ return to social media after the split news offered more insight into her well-being. In a separate TikTok video on Wednesday, Evans danced to a sped-up version of Lady Gaga‘s “Applause” alongside the message, “Can I get some appreciation?”

The words in the chorus were subsequently changed to “I filed for separation,” which is when Evans took a bow in the video. She captioned the post: “New chapter unlocked.”

Evans also shared a video of her lip-synching to a voiceover clip from Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who says, “You can’t bring me down, I’m on a high right now.”