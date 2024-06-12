Jenn Tran is bringing “main character” energy to her season 21 of The Bachelorette.

“This is the moment,” Jenn, 26, says during a confessional in Cosmopolitan’s first look of her season. “I’m gonna fall in love, and I’m gonna do it my way.”

In true Bachelor fashion, Jenn is seen skydiving, going for a spin in a helicopter and standing on a deserted beach in the teaser. She also gets behind the wheel in a hot pink car before crashing into blocks, which trigger pink powder to erupt on the track.

“I feel more confident than ever,” Jenn says. “I feel like the main character in my own love story.”

The clip also teases romantic connections between Jenn and her suitors. In one moment, one of the contestants holds her hand while another rips off his t-shirt to expose his abs.

“This is the beginning of a new era,” she declares as fireworks explode in the night sky.

ABC released the first promo of Jenn last month, showing her sitting in an oversized claw machine, holding a red rose. The tagline for the season ran across the screen, reading, “The power is in her hands.”

While Jenn has been tight-lipped about her leading role on the dating series, she previously teased that it may just be the most dramatic one yet.

“I think I’m also being told that the ending of my season is also something that has never happened before,” Jenn said while being interviewed by former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe at CMA Fest on Saturday, June 8. As for what the season 21 finale might entail, Jenn did not reveal. (Ahead of Joey Graziadei’s season 28 of The Bachelor, host Jesse Palmer called the ending was an “unprecedented shocking first in Bachelor history.”)

After Jenn was eliminated by Joey, 29, ahead of his season’s hometown episode, she was announced as the newest Bachelorette. (Joey ultimately got down on one knee and proposed to Kelsey Anderson during the March season finale.)

“I feel so so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian Bachelorette in this franchise,” Jenn said during After the Final Rose in March. “And now to be here today saying in this position being like I am going to lead my own love story, I am going to be the main character in my story — like I just can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring.”

The Bachelorette’s season 21 premieres on ABC Monday, July 8, at 8 p.m. ET.