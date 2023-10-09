Jenna Bush Hager walked back a joke she made about having an affair — and admits she went “too far.”

On the Monday, October 9, episode of Today With Hoda & Jenna, Bush Hager, 41, and Hoda Kotb, 59, were discussing an article titled “The Thirstiest Thing a Man Can Do Is Read.”

The coanchors agreed with the site’s sentiment, with Bush Hager — who shares three children with husband Henry Hager — even joking that she gets “dehydrated” whenever “a man takes out a book.

“It’s hot,” Kotb agreed, asking her coanchor what she thinks when she sees a man sitting on a park bench reading in Central Park.

Related: Jenna Bush Hager, Husband Henry's Relationship Timeline Presidentially blessed! Jenna Bush Hager and husband Henry Hager’s bond started with a White House connection — and their romance is still burning white hot more than a decade later. The former first daughter has her father, President George W. Bush, to thank for her decades-long relationship with Hager, which began in 2004 while the […]

“If they have little eyeglasses too, just sitting reading, and if they’re reading something I respect? I mean that could be a means for an affair,” Bush Hager quipped, before adding: “I’m just kidding, I would never do that. I would never, Henry and I are very happy. And he reads.”

Kotb, for her part, questioned Bush Hager’s defensiveness.

“Because I shouldn’t have said that!” Bush Hager replied. “I went too far.”

Bush Hager and her husband met in 2004 while he was working on a re-election campaign for her father, former President George W. Bush. The pair tied the knot in May 2008, but not before she gave him a “manipulative” proposal “ultimatum” that initially failed.

“When we were dating, I was leaving Washington D.C. and I kind of — in a dramatic fashion you may or may not recognize — said, ‘If you don’t want me to leave for Latin America, we need to get engaged,’” she said in February on Today With Hoda & Jenna. “It was a manipulative ultimatum. Real manipulative. And [I said] ‘You know, there are very handsome men over there, but we could get engaged?’”

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Mila, in April 2013. They went on to add daughter Poppy Louise to their family in August 2015, and son Hal in August 2019.

Related: Jenna Bush Hager and Husband Henry Hager’s Sweetest Family Moments: Photos Finding her happily ever after! Jenna Bush Hager’s life has never been far from the public’s mind — and fans are still intrigued by the former first daughter’s personal life, marriage and role as a mother. Jenna and twin sister Barbara Bush first caught the nation’s attention when their grandfather, President George H. W. Bush, […]

As for whether the couple intends on expanding their brood in the future, they seem to disagree.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“It’s sort of time for me to have another baby,” Bush Hager shared on Today With Hoda & Jenna in August. “I’d like to have another.”

However, she clarified, “Henry put his foot down. He says we have three healthy babies.”