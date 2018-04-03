Jenna Dewan Tatum Hinted Her Marriage to Channing Wasn’t Perfect

Jenna Dewan Tatum didn’t hide the fact that her marriage wasn’t perfect. Nearly two months before announcing that she and Channing Tatum are separating, the actress opened up about their relationship in an interview with Health Magazine.

“When people say you guys have such a perfect life, I want to scream and tell them no one’s perfect. I think there are such things as great fits,” the World of Dance host said in February. “It is a great fit as long as you are growing together, and I think up until this point we’ve really grown together. Even if one starts to grow, the other catches up and vice versa. But I think a couple needs to be conscious and to want to do the work and be willing to look at the parts of you that need work. Both of us have been pretty aware and willing to do that.”

She added: “We’ve always had the same values. But we’re not perfect! Are you kidding? We fight like other couples, we disagree about things, we have days where we don’t really like each other.”

With their hectic careers, the now estranged couple often would “schedule time together” — but never sex. “We will go away for a weekend to get time, but we have no real regimented schedule. I have friends who do this [schedule sex]; it’s on the calendar,” she explained. “We’ve never done that — it might actually be a good idea.”

As for more kids? The Witches of East End alum, who noted that they had a “real tangible physical connection,” said at the time: “I haven’t yet made my decision, and I’m leaving it to the universe to show me the way. I love the idea of another child, and it might be in the cards, but I’ll know when I know. A lot of women I know plan it, and that’s their decision, they want it within three years, but that was not a possibility for us. It felt too overwhelming. I’m so thrilled with one child. If the desire [for another child] comes around, it will happen, that’s the way I look at it.” (They are parents of daughter Everly, 4.)

The pair met while filming Step Up in 2006 and tied the knot in 2009. On Monday, April 2, they announced in a joint statement that they are separating after nearly nine years of marriage.

