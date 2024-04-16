Former adult film star Jenna Jameson’s marriage is over after less than a year with her wife, Jessi Lawless, alleging Jameson started drinking again.

Jameson, 50, and Lawless, 41, got married in May 2023 after meeting on TikTok months prior.

“There are a lot of rumors going around that Jenna and I are getting a divorce,” Lawless said in a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, April 16. “I am making this video to confirm that.”

Lawless explained it all had to do with Jameson allegedly breaking her sobriety.

She said, “I told her in the beginning of our relationship that I was drawing a hard line and that drinking had led to so many problems in her life that I would not tolerate it at all under any circumstances.”

Lawless explained Jameson traveled to an event without her, which led to Jameson falling off the wagon.

“This is the first time she’s gone to an event without me since we’ve been married,” Lawless continued. “This is the first time she’s been away from me. I’ve been keeping her on the straight and narrow. She goes to Chicago and she starts drinking.”

According to Jameson’s Instagram, she was in the Windy City for the Exxxotica Chicago convention.

When Lawless confronted her now-estranged wife, she told Jameson she was equipped with visual evidence.

“She was definitely trying to lie about it until I told her that I had pictures,” Lawless noted. “I said, ‘People have sent me pictures of you with champagne in your hand.’ She admitted it. Obviously.”

However, it turns out Lawless was lying about having any proof. “I didn’t really even have the pictures,” she admitted. “I just told her I did. I knew she was drinking.”

Despite their relationship unraveling, Lawless said Jameson hasn’t been interested in begging for any sort of forgiveness.

“She has no remorse,” Lawless continued. “She told me point blank, ‘I’m not sorry. I don’t feel sorry.’ I’m crying. Literally tears running down my face begging for some sort of remorse from her. And she had none. She just wanted to turn it around and blame me.”

Lawless filed for an annulment, which “shouldn’t take long to finalize.”

“I’m sure you’ll see this, Jenna,” Lawless concluded. “ I love you with all of my heart. I really hope the best for you.”