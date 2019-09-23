



Since welcoming her daughter, Batel, in April 2017, and subsequently losing 80-plus pounds on the ketogenic diet, Jenna Jameson has made herself an open book online — including her posts sharing heartfelt revelations about her journey to sobriety.

On Sunday, September 22, the star posted an image for her Instagram followers from a sobriety tracking app that read “Hi, Jenna Jameson! You are clean 4 years. Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.”

In the caption, Jameson, who’s engaged to businessman Lior Bitton, shared an inspirational, personal message that included hope for those who are living a sober life and for those who are struggling with addiction, along with their family members. To her fellow survivors, she wrote, “4 years. We do recover. We do overcome. We do rebuild. But we never forget. We still have scars. They fade. The sun begins to shine and close out the shadows. Trust returns.”

Even as the 45-year-old keto queen celebrated the bright side of recovery, she made clear that she believes there’s more work to be done surrounding awareness at the societal level. “I wish the stigmas around addiction would stop,” she wrote. “I wish people would stop saying things like ‘Are you high?’”

The former adult film actress continued, “I wish someday people in active addiction and new recovery weren’t shamed. So many people are suffering… not only the addicts, but their friends and family.”

As for why the mom of three (she also has 10-year-old twin sons Jesse and Journey, who live with their father, MMA fighter Tito Ortiz) widely shares the emotionally painful parts of her life, she said it’s to support and aid her fellow humans. “I am public about my struggle and eventual healing to help others, but we can all be the light for someone.”

The NYT bestselling author ended her post on a positive note: “Leave judgement to God and reach out in service of others. If you’re reading this, addicted and afraid, I pray you find the strength to seek help. This subject needs to be less taboo. I love you.”

