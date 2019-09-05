



Jenna Jameson continues to open up to her fans in heartfelt ways. This time, the keto diet fan shared a note about her emotional health, revealing that in the past, she had been depressed and anxious — but learned how to overcome it.

“When I was young, I listened to every single criticism about my looks, my talent, my personality, even my coping skills… and I adjusted them to please people,” the former adult film actress, 45, told her Instagram followers on Wednesday, September 4. “It was tiresome. It depleted me. By the time I turned 40, I felt empty.”

Though the author of How to Make Love Like a Porn Star admitted she “hid it well,” it didn’t make the pain any easier to live with. So she decided to start the journey of rediscovering her authentic self. “The past few years I’ve [taken] inventory, I’ve begun to live my life for me, and slowly the true Jenna has come back to life,” she continued in the caption for the ethereal mirror selfie, which shows Jameson smiling in a sweet sundress as she leans against a wall.

The star welcomed her daughter, Batel, with her supportive fiancé Lior Bitton in April 2017. Following her daughter’s birth, Jameson continued to gain weight. At her heaviest, she told Us in 2018, she weighed in at 202 pounds. About a year after Batel’s birth, Jameson started the keto diet coupled with intermittent fasting — and lost 85 pounds. She has tracked her weight loss transformation on Instagram, gaining a big following.

Jameson — who also has 10-year-old twin sons, Jesse and Journey, with MMA star Tito Ortiz — has frequently shared inspirational and emotional messages during her weight-loss journey, often crediting her Jewish faith and commitment to sobriety for her mental well-being.

Now that personality, who has also talked about her commitment to meditation, feels she has found her true self again, she wants to share that healthy version with the world. “I forgot who she was. I was scared to show her, to REALLY show her, vulnerable and flawed,” she continued in her Instagram post. “I love her. This woman is worthy of my daughters admiration, and for the first time in my life… the storm is over.” She added the hashtags #depression #sobriety #sober #ptsd and #anxiety.

As Jameson told Us in 2018, “I have sobriety, faith and now health. I wake up grateful and energized. I can’t sing the praises of healthy living enough … Who would have thought how my life would change in such a beautiful way? I couldn’t be happier!”

