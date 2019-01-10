Standing up for herself. Jenna Jameson announced that she is taking an “indefinite” break from Twitter over comments about her faith, multiple outlets, including Fox News and USA Today, report.

“Alright I’m taking an indefinite break from Twitter,” the Private Parts actress, 44, reportedly tweeted on Tuesday, January 8. “It’s near impossible to just have normal conversations without hundreds of people attacking me for the past I cannot change.”

She followed her message up with a subsequent tweet: “I want to clarify why I’m leaving. My sobriety and faith are the most important things to me. I am being attacked for my faith. Being Jewish. I must protect my love for G-d above everything, my sobriety and strength stem from him and his grace.”

According to USA Today, the former porn star, who converted to Judaism in 2015 ahead of her marriage to fiancé Lior Bitton, received several unkind tweets suggesting that she would go to hell over her chosen religion.

While her Twitter page no longer exists, Jameson did not shut down other social media platforms.

She posted a photo of herself posing in a mirror on Instagram on Wednesday, January 9. “Remember sometimes people will doubt you, second guess you and your faith. Let them. Show them what the lord has made you capable of. Be unshakeable. Be brave,” she wrote.

The New York Times bestselling author recently lost 80 pounds on the keto diet and has been documenting her weight loss journey. “I can now say I am being the best I can be for my daughter. Yes, I was a great mom when I was heavy, but I wasn’t treating my body with the love it deserved,” she told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Now I am the woman I want my daughter to emulate.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!