Jenni “JWoww” Farley, who keeps it real on MTV’s Jersey Shore: Family Vaction, gets even realer for Us. Read on to learn 25 things about the 32-year-old reality star.

1. I could eat pizza all day, every day.

2. I have celiac disease and everything I love to eat, I can’t. I miss pizza the most.

3. I wanted to work for Disney when I finished college because I love animation.

4. My senior year I had the option to graduate or go on Jersey Shore, and I decided to go on Jersey Shore instead of finishing my degree. I wasn’t the greatest at animation.

5. I originally went to college to be a computer programmer. I’m a low-key geek.

6. I can pound tequila and never get a hangover.

7. I got a full sleeve of my version of Disney on my arm: a woman’s “ruin” tattoo. [My husband] Roger [Mathews] has a man’s ­version.

8. I am an introvert, which some people find hard to believe. If you put me on the spot to reenact something, I freak out and won’t do it.

9. I would pick staying home and watching movies over going out any day! #­welcometothedirty30

10. My dad [Terry] raised me and I am thankful for all I learned from him.

11. My pet peeve is someone who chews loudly. (But I chew loudly.)

12. I don’t eat pork and try to stay away from meat because I want a pet pig.

13. I love reading. The last book I read was Elvis and Me [by Priscilla Presley]. For my aunt’s birthday, I took her to Graceland. After the tour, I became obsessed with Elvis and wanted to learn more.

14. I try to save animals as much as I can by either donating or bringing awareness.

15. I don’t like the beach because I hate how sand gets everywhere.

16. I don’t care to drink unless I’m away from my kids. I can’t afford a hangover around kids.

17. I hate the smell of ­cigarette smoke and I used to be a smoker.

18. My goal in life is to work hard now so I can retire early and be a stay-at-home mom.

19. I prefer sweatpants over club outfits.

20. I am a black belt in Taekwondo.

21. I never do my makeup unless I need to be on camera.

22. I have a bigger obsession with Disney than my kids [Meilani, 3, and Greyson, 2].

23. I have an insanely good memory. I never forget things and I write everything down.

24. I clean to calm my overthinking.

25. I never thought that Mike [“The Situation” Sorrentino] and I would be [on good terms] today, and I’m so proud of everything he has done to become a better person.

Jersey Shore: Family Vaction airs on MTV Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

