Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli made their friendship official with a boat trip.

“So, if you’ve heard this weeks ‘I Choose Me’ podcast update you’ll know that there have been some BIG changes since my ex, Peter Facinelli, & I sat down to chat about all things co-parenting, divorce & bringing significant others into our children’s lives on the podcast,” Garth, 52, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, July 7. “When deciding to chose [sic] to have this conversation, I had hoped that it would bring some positive changes into both our families’ lives, but I truly didn’t think we would get to the point we’re at now!”

Garth noted that they “had a family day out,” sharing several snaps from their excursion. (Garth and Facinelli, who were married from 2001 to 2012, share three daughters: Luca, 27, Lola, 21, and Fiona, 17.)

“It was a beautiful day & seeing the girls happy made my heart feel so full! 🩷,” she wrote.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum also gave a sweet shout-out to her husband, Dave Abrams. “We missed you hubs🤴@dirvla,” she continued.

“I’m still in shock that nobody was pushed overboard! 🤣 #success,” she joked. “Thanks for organizing it @peterfacinelli.”

The post comes days after Garth gave an update on where she and Facinelli, 50, stand following his appearance on her podcast to discuss their dynamic.

“I want to share with you guys something really quickly. The good that has come from this pod … but specifically the episode with my ex Peter,” Garth said earlier this month on her “I Choose Me” podcast. “Guys, we are officially friends now.”

During the episode, she also teased their upcoming boat trip. “And this week, get ready for it, we’re all gonna be going on a boat together with the whole family,” she said. Whether we push one another overboard, that is still TBD but this is the power of the pod, people.”

While discussing their friendship milestones, Garth announced that Facinelli unblocked her on social media. “I have been blocked on his socials for so long that I stopped caring years ago,” she said. “But I’m unblocked now. That’s big news.”

Ahead of Facinelli joining Garth on her podcast, she exclusively told Us Weekly that she gave him an invite — but “never thought” they could have a “civil conversation about [their] feelings.”

“We are going to talk about coparenting because we’ve certainly had our ups and downs with that and having to learn to respect one another’s style and positions on things and it hasn’t been easy,” she explained in May. “I hope to have a really honest conversation about the difficulties of it and what it takes to get through those places where you don’t see eye-to-eye on things.”

Garth tied the knot with Abrams in 2015. In 2017, the pair separated, filing for divorce the following year. They ultimately rekindled their relationship and dismissed the filing in 2019.

Facinelli, for his part, got engaged to Lily Anne Harrison in 2020. They have since welcomed son Jack in 2022.