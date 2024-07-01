Jennie Garth gave an update on where she and ex-husband Peter Facinelli stand since he appeared on her podcast.

“I want to share with you guys something really quickly. The good that has come from this pod … but specifically the episode with my ex Peter,” Garth, 52, said on the Monday, July 1, mini-episode of her “I Choose Me” podcast. “Guys, we are officially friends now.”

Garth also revealed that Facinelli, 50, unblocked her on social media.

“I’ve been blocked on his socials for so long that I stopped caring years ago,” she confessed. “But I’m unblocked now. That’s big news.”

Related: Jennie Garth and Ex Peter Facinelli’s Ups and Downs Through the Years The way it was. Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli were married for nearly 11 years before they eventually went their separate ways. The twosome — who met on the set of 1996’s An Unfinished Affair — tied the knot in January 2001 and announced their split in March 2012. “We both share the same deep love and […]

In addition to the social media truce, Garth admitted that Facinelli has helped her out in several instances lately, including letting her borrow a cooler and using his guest room for fittings. She shared that the exes were also spending time together as a family and had plans to get together for the Fourth of July.

Garth will also be present for a major milestone of Facinelli’s son Jack, whom he shares with fiancée Lily Anne Harrison.

“Get this: he invited me to his son Jack’s christening,” she gushed. “And this week, get ready for it, we’re all gonna be going on a boat together with the whole family. Whether we push one another overboard, that is still TBD but this is the power of the pod people.”

Garth and Facinelli were previously married from 2001 to 2012 and share three daughters: Luca, 26, Lola, 21, and Fiona, 17. Garth moved on with Dave Abrams in 2015, while Facinelli got engaged to Harrison in 2020. The couple welcomed Jack in 2022.

Last month, Facinelli joined Garth on her podcast to publicly discuss their divorce and coparenting dynamic for the first time.

“We haven’t really spoken a lot about life about stuff in years, so I honestly don’t know you … and I don’t think you know me,” Facinelli said at the time. “And yet, it’s like when you go home and you’re with your mom or your dad or, you know, your sisters and they just treat you like you’re 16, 17, 18, like, you know the time they saw you last when you were younger, and so there’s this feeling of like, ‘Oh, I know her because we were together for so long, but you’ve grown into this mature, wonderful adult woman and I’ve grown.’”

At one point in the episode, Facinelli shared that he viewed his and Garth’s relationship like an “arranged marriage.”

Related: Exes Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli's Family Album With 3 Daughters Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli have always tried to put their three daughters first after their 2012 split. “I feel like they needed both of us. You know, they really did benefit from having both of us,” Facinelli said while making an appearance on Garth’s “I Choose Me” podcast in June 2024. “And I always […]

“Like, I loved you, and we had this beautiful family, from the outside, but I just hadn’t developed who I was,” he said of their dynamic. “I don’t even know how you could love me because I didn’t know me.”

One month before the episode dropped, Garth exclusively told Us Weekly she extended Facinelli an invite but she “never thought” they would be able to have a “civil conversation about [their] feelings.”

“We are going to talk about coparenting because we’ve certainly had our ups and downs with that and having to learn to respect one another’s style and positions on things and it hasn’t been easy,” she explained. “I hope to have a really honest conversation about the difficulties of it and what it takes to get through those places where you don’t see eye-to-eye on things.”