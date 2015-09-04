Jennifer Aniston has a driver just for her drinks. The Smartwater brand ambassador, 46, carted so many cases via private jet to Atlanta (where she is filming the 2016 comedy Mother’s Day until Sept. 11) that a Chevrolet Suburban was hired to bring the beverages to her St. Regis Atlanta: Buckhead hotel on Aug. 24.

A source reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly that the actress, who married longtime boyfriend Justin Theroux in a private ceremony on Aug. 5, also has her pals bingeing on the electrolyte-spiked H20. “She’s converted Courteney Cox into a big fan too!”

When it comes to her drink of choice, Aniston pays attention to the details. “Jen is really hands on about every aspect of Smartwater, down to where the ads and billboards are placed,” an insider tells Us. “She prefers to have her ads around upscale locations.”

The actress did put work and details aside for a bit, though, to honeymoon in Bora Bora not just with her new husband, but also some of their closest friends, including Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman. And when she got back to business, she was spotted on her film set wearing her wedding ring, which was designed by pal Jennifer Meyer.

