Giving back. Jennifer Aniston joined the Thursday, April 2, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a huge surprise for a fan.

Jimmy Kimmel began the segment by introducing Kimball Fairbanks, a nurse from St. George, Utah, who is on furlough after contracting the coronavirus. Fairbanks is a mother of two daughters, ages 4 and 18 months, and is quarantined.

“We wanted to cheer you up a little bit, so I’d like you to meet somebody. Her name is Jennifer,” the host, 52, said before introducing the Morning Show star.

“Hi, honey, it’s so good to meet you,” the actress, 51, said when joining the episode via split-screen. “I just have to say, God bless you and all of you that are out there doing what you’re doing. I just, I don’t even know how to express my gratitude to everything that you guys are doing, putting your health at risk and all of that. You’re just phenomenal.”

The nurse was shocked by the call. “Well, thank you!” she said. “I really appreciate that.”

The Emmy winner then surprised the healthcare worker by surprising her with a $10,000 gift card, courtesy of Postmates. The delivery service is sending gift cards to other nurses who work on Fairbanks’ floor at the hospital as well.

Later in the segment, the Friends alum revealed to Kimmel that it isn’t “much of a challenge” for her to stay home because she’s agoraphobic.

“The most challenging thing is watching [the] news and trying to digest [everything] that’s going on out there,” she shared. “I allow a check-in in the morning and then I’ll do a check-in in the evening, and that is it because basically, it’s regurgitating the exact same thing.”

Now, her “favorite thing in the world” is washing dishes because it also allows her to wash her hands again. In her free time, Aniston is also organizing everything.

“I was a crazy person the first week, and then I realized I had to pull back because I was going to run out of closets,” she joked with the host. “Thirty more days! I’ve got to pace myself.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance and support, consult the CDC, WHO and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.