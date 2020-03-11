Not holding back! Jennifer Aydin revealed which of her Real Housewives of New Jersey costars is her least favorite, and which one she likes most, in the newest installment of Us Weekly’s Candlelight Confessions series.

The New York native, 42, told Us exclusively on the Tuesday, March 10, episode of Candlelight Confessions that she’d go with Melissa Gorga as her bottom pick and named Teresa Giudice as her “favorite” when ranking her fellow Bravo stars.

As for the one thing Aydin has said on RHONJ that wishes she could take back, it has to do with Margaret Josephs’ mother.

“Saying nasty things about Margaret’s mother, I was not happy about that,” she admitted.

The mother of five also spilled the details on her childhood crush — it was Fred Savage — and why she had a thing for the Wonder Years star.

“He was a thing and he was my thing. That’s my type,” the TV personality told Us. “I like the cutie, pretty boy type looking things.”

Although Aydin has happy in her current life, she wouldn’t mind reliving her “glory days” as a 22-year-old single lady vacationing in the Hamptons with her friends.

Watch the video above to see what other confessions the reality TV star spilled to Us about what she would do if she switched lives with Jennifer Lopez and whether or not she’s eaten out of the garbage.

