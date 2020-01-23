It’s getting hot in here! The cast of Siesta Key shared their biggest secrets — including celebrity crushes, lies they told their parents growing up and who their best onscreen kiss has been — in the latest installment of Us Weekly’s Candlelight Confessions.

Juliette Porter, Robby Hayes, Brandon Gomes and Kelsey Owens didn’t hold back during the Tuesday, January 21, episode of Us’ video series, especially when it came to their regrets and lies from the past.

The former Bachelorette star, 31, ranked his reality star kisses, revealing where JoJo Fletcher landed when compared to his ex-girlfriend Porter, 22, who was sitting in the same interview. Spoiler alert: Porter isn’t at the bottom of the list.

For her part, Porter opened up about the one thing people don’t know about one of her exes. “He’s s—t the bed!” she admitted, but didn’t reveal the name of the culprit.

Gomes, 24, admitted that he had crushes on two Nickelodeon stars growing up, one from iCarly and one from Zoey 101. Owens, 22, joked that she’s done a few things that got her in trouble with the cops over the years, but she’s never been caught. “I’m a fast runner,” she said.

To see what else the Siesta Key squad had to say, like what lies the fed their parents as teenagers, watch the video above.

Check out a new episode of Candlelight Confessions every Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET for more celebrity secrets and confessions!