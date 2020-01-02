It may be winter but the drama is heating up in Siesta Key. In a new extended season 3 trailer, everyone is coming for each other.

While Robby Hayes and Juliette Porter seem happier than ever in the trailer, none of her friends are OK with it. “You are surrounding yourself with people that are using you,” Chloe Trautman says in the new video. Amanda Miller later cries and asks Juliette, “Why are you throwing away all your friends that actually give a s–t about you?”

It seems to be a bit of déjà vu; last season, Juliette, 22, continued to date Alex Kompothecras, despite all her friends telling her that he was cheating and wasn’t a good guy. However, that relationship is over. Alex, 24, returns to Siesta Key with a new girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno.

The trailer is filled with drama between Alyssa, Alex and Juliette — which doesn’t come as a surprise if you follow along with their social media interactions. In December, Alex and Alyssa revealed that they were expecting their first child. Shortly after, Juliette commented on an Instagram post about the announcement. “Weird how he cheated on her with me several months ago but ok,” she wrote.

Juliette’s not the only one of Alex’s exes causing drama this summer; Kelsey Owens is spotted in the season kissing multiple different guys and revealed exclusively to Us Weekly that she was single all throughout filming and had a good time. However, it’s safe to say it will cause some drama as Jared Kelderman is clearly interested. “Those are toes you don’t want to step on,” he says in the trailer.

Scroll through the gallery below for more highlights from the video.