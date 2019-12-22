



Spilling the tea! Robby Hayes, Juliette Porter and more members of the Siesta Key cast dished the dirt on their costars in a game of “Who’s Most Likely to … ?” with Us Weekly.

When it comes to lying about age, Juliette, 22, Kelsey Owens and Brandon Gomes immediately threw Robby under the bus. However, he denied ever fibbing about the number. “I am 30 and flirty,” he replied. “Ready to go.”

Juliette admitted that she is guilty of leaving drunk voicemails, while Kelsey, 22, copped to sending texts while inebriated. However, Juliette noted that Alex Kompothecras makes his antics more widely known. “He had a streak where he would go on [Instagram] Live, like, wasted,” she revealed. “When he gets really wasted, he posts really terrible things on Instagram.”

The cast has different approaches when it comes to responding to DMs. “I do it a lot to the negative comments … and I’ll be like, ‘Aww, that’s sad. You’ve never met me,’” Robby explained. “A lot of times they’ll switch their tone. They’ll be like, ‘Oh, my God, I didn’t think you’d respond.’”

He added: “I have a whole folder of people that I actually responded to that’s just like, ‘Oh, my God, I didn’t think you’d respond. My friend stole my phone. She wrote it. It wasn’t me.’”

Juliette, who opts not to reply to DMs, then joked about why she could not appear on Bachelor in Paradise. “I feel like I can’t do that much reality TV,” she admitted. “I’d go crazy.”

The costars also predicted who is most likely to get engaged, with Juliette pointing out that it will not be her. “Madisson [Hausburg] or Chloe [Trautman],” Kelsey said.

Juliette then chimed in: “Madisson’s also like four years older than I am, so I’m definitely not getting married first. I’m the youngest.”

Us confirmed earlier this month that Alex, 24, and his girlfriend, Alyssa Salerno, are expecting their first child together. Juliette later claimed via Instagram that her ex “cheated” on Alyssa with her “several months ago.”

Siesta Key season 3 premieres on MTV Tuesday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET.