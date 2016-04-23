Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are taking the “friendly exes” label seriously. The former spouses enjoyed a family breakfast at Brentwood Country Mart with their son Samuel in Brentwood, California, on Friday, April 22.

The pair, who dressed down for their outing, kept things amicable for their 4-year-old, who wore a checkered button-up and suspenders.

They then left together toward Samuel’s school, where they stayed for a while, according to E! News.

The couple’s other two children — Violet, 10, and Seraphina, 7 — were already at school for the day.

Garner, 44, and Affleck, 43, have remained on good terms for the sake of their three kids since pulling the plug on their marriage last June, and have spent many of the major holidays together, including Christmas and Valentine’s Day.

In February, the pair reunited to celebrate Samuel’s superhero-themed fourth birthday party. Affleck, who played the caped crusader in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, dressed up as Batman for the party at his son's request.

Garner has been candid about the challenges of navigating the demise of their relationship.

In an much-talked-about interview with Vanity Fair, the former Alias star revealed that she didn’t regret a thing about the last 10 years of her life.

“I didn’t marry the big fat movie star; I married him,” the Miracles From Heaven actress told the magazine. “And I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can’t have these three babies and so much of what we had. He’s the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? He’s the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous. He’s just a complicated guy. I always say, ‘When his sun shines on you, you feel it.’ But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow.”

