Jennifer Garner is moving on with her love life.

Though she finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck October 5, the Peppermint actress has already “started dating someone new,” a source says in the new issue of Us Weekly. “She’s ready to start the next phase of her life.” (She and Affleck announced their split in 2015 and officially filed for divorce in April 2017.)

Which, for the mom of Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6, always means coparenting with her ex. “They’re on the same page with giving the kids the best possible life,” says the source. “They want to be the best coparents they can be.”

