Jennifer Garner is mourning the loss of her dad, William John Garner, following his death.

“My dad passed peacefully Saturday afternoon,” Jennifer, 51, wrote via Instagram on Monday, April 1. “We were with him, singing ‘Amazing Grace’ as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away— valid question.) While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners.”

Alongside the sweet tribute, Jennifer shared several snaps of her dad through the years, including some family pics and solo shots of her dad as a little boy.

“Today is for gratitude,” she continued. “We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanor and quiet strength. For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith.”

Jennifer also gave thanks to the “medical communities of Charleston Area Medical Center and City of Hope,” saying, “Your care extended Dad’s life and gave him time to be in his favorite spots— surrounded by daughters and grandchildren, cheering for his beloved Aggies, captaining a boat, and — most of all — next to his wife of 59 years, our Mom.”

She noted that “there is so much to say” about her dad, and that she and her sisters Susannah Garner and Melissa Garner will “never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us.”

She concluded, “But for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind.”

Jennifer also shared a clip from her Capital One ad in 2016, where she told a story about her dad’s reaction after she began working with the company.

“When I first started working with Capital One, my dad called them up and asked for the Jennifer Garner card, which is such a dad thing to do,” she said. “After he gave his name, the woman from Capital One said, ‘Mr. Garner, are you related to Jennifer?’ Kind of jokingly. He was so proud to tell her, ‘As a matter of fact she is my middle daughter.’”

With that, her dad walked into the frame and placed an arm around his daughter. “Can I say it?” he asked, to which Jennifer gave him the green light to say the company’s tagline. “What’s in your wallet?”

Jennifer let out a laugh and snuggled against her dad as she replied, “Nice job, Dad.”