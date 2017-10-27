Instagram gold! Jennifer Garner’s Instagram page might be new, but it’s already filling up with super adorable videos and photos from the actress’ life. Most recently, on Friday, October 27, the Miracles from Heaven star shared a video of herself reading a Halloween book to her dog Birdie.

In episode 2 of her Instagram series, Books With Birdie, the actress, 45, put on her reading glasses to read the children’s book Room on the Broom while her pup sat on her lap wearing a witch’s hat. “I ❤️ Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler,” she wrote about the book’s author and its illustrator. “These are the best read aloud books! If you love Room on the Broom and The Gruffalo (and let’s face it, who doesn’t?!) you should also check out: The Fish Who Cried Wolf (aka Tiddler), A Squash and a Squeeze, The Scarecrow’s Wedding, The Snail and the Whale.”

The Alias alum revealed in an earlier post that her childhood dream was to be a librarian, and that’s her motivation behind these videos. “I grew up wanting to be a school librarian and children’s book author,” she wrote on October 17. “To date, I have accomplished neither — but — that doesn’t stop me from making must-read lists for my friends. After all, there is nothing more important than reading to your kids. Unless you have a dog.”

Garner joined Instagram in September and has been using the social networking site to share hilarious videos of herself, show support for hurricane victims, as well as to promote her new organic baby food business, Once Upon a Farm.

In the first post she shared, the Golden Globe winner did a Hyperlapse video of herself moving letters around on a board to relay two different messages to announce her social media debut. The video started with the board reading, “Summer is almost over. Don’t be sad because sad is DAS backward and DAS not good,” and it ended with the message, “I am officially on Instagram so please follow me because isn’t that how this works…”

Garner has been staying busy since filing for divorce from husband Ben Affleck back in April, and she said on Instagram that she’s currently preparing to go from “mom back into action lady.” After their split in June 2015, the amicable exes continued to coparent their three children, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!