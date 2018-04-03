Mourning the loss of her beloved reading buddy and walking partner. Jennifer Garner took to social media on Monday, April 2, to reveal that her pet chicken has died.

The 45-year-old Love, Simon actress posted a short video to Instagram in honor of her furry friend, who was named after the infamous Mean Girls character.

“Please enjoy this tribute to Chicken Regina George who passed away from natural causes,” she captioned the clip, which showed the pet-owner duo spending quality time together outside.

Garner added the hashtags, “#shewasourfavorite #RIP #shelivedagoodlife.” The montage ended by showing a small gravestone with a bundle of flowers. It read, “R.I.P Regina Geroge, July 9, 2017 – March 20, 2018,” revealing that the chick had passed away nearly two weeks ago.

Followers sent their condolences.“GULP!! So sorry, Jennifer. You sure looked happy and at ease with each other. Such a sweet sight to see.” one commenter wrote. Another added, “She had a wonderful life because of you. Much love xxx❤”

And Garner wasn’t lying when she said that Regina George “lived a good life.” In the short time that the actress owned the chicken, the pet was often featured on her social media accounts. She first made her social media debut in November 2017 when Garner posted a pic of the two in L.A. “Meet one of our ladies, Regina George,” she wrote at the time. “Regina loves long walks, dehydrated bugs and kale. Regina hates . . . carbs. #shesanicechickenbutameangirl #MeanGirlsthemovie #ithinkshehasaburnbook #cluckcluck.”

Garner’s other pets include a Golden Retriever named Birdie, a Labrador Retriever named Martha Stewart and a German Shepherd.

