Jennifer Garner is getting her spring cleaning on early, and it’s all thanks to one of Netflix’s newest stars, Marie Kondo.

The Peppermint actress, 46, posted a hilarious video of herself going through a junk drawer on Instagram on Wednesday, January 16, and referenced Kondo, 34, the host of the streaming service’s latest decluttering series, Tidying Up With Marie Kondo.

“@mariekondo—I’m all about it,” she captioned the clip, adding the hashtags #doubloonsparkjoy and #canyoucomeover.

Wearing a dark hat that ties under the chin, the Golden Globe winner began to examine some of her more … questionable belongings. “Is this a rain bonnet? Legit, is it?” she asked of the headpiece before pulling out a box of pantyhose.

“Silken Mist?” she said with a laugh. “Why? Why do I have it? I don’t know,” she admitted.

Other finds included several belt-like straps (“Is this for the body?”), Invisalign retainers, doubloons, highlighters, a lint-roller, lipgloss and a PopSocket. “Oh, this is one of those things that makes people, like, smoke their phone,” the actress quipped.

The post had fans calling for Garner, who regularly posts relatable mom moments to Instagram, to start her own YouTube channel.

The organizational guru also responded on Wednesday, writing, “Happy tidying @jennifergarner! You’re doing a great job — here if you need some extra help.”

The New York Times best-selling author’s hit show debuted on Netflix on January 1.

In addition to the Alias alum, Kondo’s followers include Busy Philipps, who once called her KonMari method “emotionally draining,” and Kate Hudson, who has been living la vida Kondo since 2015.

“This takes spring cleaning to a whole new level!” the Almost Famous star wrote on Instagram of the Japan native’s book The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up in March 2015. “Love this book at the process is liberating!”

