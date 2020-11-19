Nobody puts Baby in a corner. Jennifer Grey will retain all the earnings and residuals from her iconic 1987 film, Dirty Dancing, in her divorce settlement with husband Clark Gregg.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, the actress, 60, will also keep all earnings from the 2004 sequel Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights. Grey will receive 50 percent of Gregg’s royalties and residuals for his projects including Marvel films such as Avengers, Captain America and Iron Man, and his ABC series, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Grey and Gregg’s marriage officially ends on February 16, 2021. The pair have agreed to jointly own their family home — which will only be used by Grey — for another six months. The earnings will be split equally between the two if they decide to sell the property later. Gregg and the New York native will also split the expenses of their 18-year-old daughter, Stella, until she reaches the age of 24.

The former couple — who costarred in the 2006 Lifetime movie The Road to Christmas —announced in July that they had called it quits earlier this year.

“After 19 years together, we separated in January, knowing we’d always be a family who loves, values and cares for each other,” they wrote via Instagram at the time. “We recently made the difficult decision to divorce, but we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we’ve shared and the wonderful daughter we’ve raised. P.S. Totally crying as we post this.”

The twosome began dating in 2000 and tied the knot in Martha’s Vineyard in July 2001. Grey gave birth to their daughter, Stella, five months later.

Gregg joked about Dirty Dancing‘s impact on their marriage during an interview with Closer in March 2019. “I basically just walk around the house with me holding her on the lift,” the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star said at the time. “That’s all we do!”

A Dirty Dancing sequel is set to return to the big screen with Grey on board to star and executive produce the film. The 1987 classic featured Grey as Frances “Baby” Houseman who finds love with dance instructor Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze) at a holiday resort.