Jennifer Hudson is still playing coy about her romance with Common after going public with their relationship.

During the Tuesday, February 27, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, host Jimmy Kimmel brought up Hudson’s decision to go public with Common, 51, in January.

While appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show last month, Common revealed a list of accomplishments achieved by the person he’s dating — including being an EGOT winner.

Common didn’t name his girlfriend at the time, but Kimmel, 56, pointed out Hudson, 42, checked all the boxes. (She became an EGOT winner in 2022.)

“Is that what you gathered? Because I thought he was dating Whoopi Goldberg,” Hudson quipped with a laugh on Tuesday. (Goldberg, 68, reached EGOT status in 2002.)

When Kimmel asked whether she found it difficult to interview Common because she knows him well, Hudson replied, “No. In that case, I find it more difficult to interview someone I’m a huge fan of. Which is most of my guests, obviously, but that’s when I freak out the most.”

She continued, “I like people that I’m more familiar with because it’s more like a conversation.”

Kimmel, for his part, said he struggles with interviewing people he knows personally because he can guess how they’ll answer a question. He added that Hudson asked Common a question about what part of Chicago he’s from.

“Well no, because he thinks he’s from the South Side. I’m from the South Side, he’s from the East Side,” she said. “It’s a Chicago thing.”

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Hudson and Common are now more comfortable with taking their romance public after months of dating speculation. Romance rumors ramped up in November 2023 after the twosome were spotted holding hands in New York City.

“They’re both family-oriented, and the faith they share has given them the courage to finally let the world see they’re in love,” the insider said. “Jennifer’s had a lot of disappointment, but Common’s a good guy. He makes her feel so special.”

Hudson and Common met in 2022 on the set of the film Breathe and maintained a bond. She was previously engaged to David Otunga, with whom she shares 14-year-old son David Jr., but the twosome split in 2017.

Common, for his part, has been linked to Tiffany Haddish, Erykah Badu, Serena Williams and Taraji P. Henson. He coparents daughter Omoye Assata Lynn, 27, with ex Kim Jones.