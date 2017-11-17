The end of Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga’s 10-year relationship is taking a dark turn. The Oscar winner made some frightening allegations about her ex-fiancé in court documents as she was granted a protective order against him on Friday, November 17.

In legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, the American Idol alum details recent events that have taken place between them after their relationship began to fall apart in April, saying that they have made her worry for her and her son’s safety.

“I seek this Order of Protection against David and request that this Court grant me exclusive possession of my residence on an emergency basis because of David’s increasingly aggressive, threatening and harassing behavior toward me,” Hudson, 36, wrote in the papers on Thursday, November 16. “I believe that if David is given notice, he will physically harm me, continually harass me, and/or take action against my property, or seek to sequester my son, David, Jr.”

Hudson detailed an incident, which she alleges took place on Wednesday, November 15, in which she says Otunga psychologically abused their son. She said that she was in the recording studio with the child when Otunga called and asked him to record a video to see who was present. Hudson says that the former pro wrestler “mistakenly believes” the singer is romantically involved with one of her producers, so Otunga told their son over the phone: “Don’t let your mom’s boyfriend mother f–king touch you.”

When the singer arrived at the house with David Jr. that night, Hudson claims that Otunga grabbed the 8-year-old in one hand and then with the other allegedly “physically pushed” her out of the bathroom within their master bedroom — which she says they haven’t shared in more than six months. Following the altercation, the Dreamgirls actress says she went to a police station to file a complaint with one of the two members of her team who she says witnessed the incident.

In the order of protection, Hudson also claims that Otunga owns “at least” one firearm, which she says he keeps inside the house after she found it sitting on the kitchen counter on September 27. After asking him about it, the former VH1 star told her it was a prop from a movie he was in. Although Hudson still doesn’t know if it was real or not, she believes he used it to “taunt, intimidate and frighten” her due to the history of gun violence in her family, after her mother, brother and nephew were shot and killed in 2008. In the order, she is now asking that he surrender and turn over his firearms to the Cook County Sheriff.

Hudson added that she is worried for her child’s safety after her ex threatened to take their child away from her, and says Otunga pulled the minor out of school on November 10 and left town without her permission. The “Spotlight” singer, who got engaged to Otunga in 2008, said in the statement that he has had a “bad temper and aggressive tirades” since she met him and it has gotten worse as their relationship began to deteriorate earlier this year.

The pair have already been having custody discussions over the past several months, but Hudson is now asking the court to not allow Otunga to return to her home, saying: “I am now living in fear for my physical and emotional safety and that of my son,” and added that Otunga has the means to find temporary or permanent residence elsewhere in the meantime, since she is the sole owner of the house they shared.

“They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” a rep for the singer told Us on Thursday. “Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son.”

In response, Otunga’s attorney, Tracy M. Rizzo, released a statement to Us saying: “David Otunga has been trying to negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement with Ms. Hudson for several weeks now. However, when it became apparent to Ms. Hudson that Mr. Otunga would be the parent granted residential care of the child, as a result of Mr. Otunga being the child’s primary caregiver while Ms. Hudson pursues her career all over the world, Ms. Hudson decided to file a meritless Petition for Order of Protection in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute.”

“As a result of Mr. Otunga’s career in the WWE, Ms. Hudson felt that she could give an award-winning performance in court to portray herself as the victim. Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him,” the statement continued. “Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child.”

