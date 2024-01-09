Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Jennifer Lawrence Texted ‘Hunger Games’ Costar Josh Hutcherson About ‘Five Nights at Freddy’ Success

By
Josh Hutcherson Says Hunger Games Costar Jennifer Lawrence Texted Him About Five Nights at Freddy Success
Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Hunger Games costars and BFFs Josh Hutcherson and Jennifer Lawrence are still celebrating each other’s wins.

“Jen texted me when Five Nights at Freddy’s came out,” Hutcherson, 31, told Variety in a Monday, January 8, interview. “She was like, ‘My movie’s #1 on Netflix, and your’s is #1 at the box office! Let’s go!’ I was like, ‘I love you!’”

Five Nights at Freddy’s, which is based on a video game by Scott Cawthon of the same name, premiered in October 2023. The film follows security guard Mike (Hutcherson) as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria and quickly realizes he’s being tormented by mysterious live animatronics. The film was an instant success among fans of the source material, earning over $300 million globally and becoming the highest-grossing horror flick of 2023.

“Obviously, the fans are amazing and die-hard,” Hutcherson explained of the movie’s success. “For me to be a part of it was so cool and phenomenal.” The actor added that while those behind Freddy’s “hoped it could connect with audiences,” no one expected it to resonate as much as it did.

The Hunger Games Cast Where Are They Now

Related: ‘The Hunger Games’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

“I don’t think that anybody, even on our side of things, expected it to really connect the way that it did,” he continued, sharing that the sequel is currently in the works. “I’m dying to get back on set. Emma Tammi, our director, was fantastic, and it was such a fun world to play in. I’m excited to see what they are doing next.”

While Hutcherson is enjoying his success with Freddy’s, Lawrence, 33, was recently nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role as Maddie in the film No Hard Feelings. The comedy was theatrically released in June 2023 and grossed $87 million worldwide before reaching No. 1 on Netflix three months later.

Hutcherson and Lawrence met on the set of their 2012 film The Hunger Games. The twosome portrayed Peeta and Katniss, respectively, two District 12 tributes who are picked to fight to the death in the arena — and fall in love in the process. Both actors returned for the three subsequent sequels, with the final movie, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2, premiering in November 2015.

Five Nights at Freddys
‘Five Nights at Freddys’ Courtesy of Youtube

Despite going their separate ways more than seven years ago, the pair have remained close over the years, with Hutcherson exclusively telling Us Weekly in September 2020 that the entire cast keeps “in contact pretty closely.”

Close-up of a woman face divided in two parts - no retouch with red skin and acne and good beauty retouch.

Deal of the Day

Here’s How to Get Firmer, Tighter Skin in 15 Days — And Save 50% View Deal

“The truth is, it was literally what everyone saw in all of our interviews together,” the former child star recalled to Us of him and Lawrence, who endeared fans of the franchise during press tours with their friendship. “It was all of us being ridiculous children together, horsing around. I don’t know how we got any work done ever. I’m surprised the movies are good.”

Summer TV Preview 2023: Inside the Must-Watch New and Returning Shows

Related: Celebrities Who Became BFFs With Their Costars

He added, “It feels almost like a different lifetime. It really does. It feels like that was my college, making those movies. I was 18, it was four years. … It’s very strange that we’re closing in on 10 years. It’s mind-blowing.”

In this article

​Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Feels ‘Guilty’ Every Day as a Mom After Welcoming Son Cy- ‘I Feel Awful’ MEGA913606_001857

Jennifer Lawrence
1425662462josh hutcherson 206

Josh Hutcherson

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!