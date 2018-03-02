Maybe it was the rum that Ellen DeGeneres supplied, but when Jennifer Lawrence was asked whether Liam Hemsworth or Bradley Cooper is a better kisser, the actress didn’t plead the fifth.

“Bradley Cooper,” replied the Red Sparrow actress with a smile.

The Oscar-winner answered the question while playing a (boozy!) game titled “Jennifer Law” on the Friday, March 2, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Lawrence, 27, famously smooched Hemsworth, 28, in the The Hunger Games trilogy and Cooper, 43, both in Silver Linings Playbook and Serena. (Lawrence and Cooper have also appeared together in American Hustle and Joy.)

While Lawrence and Cooper’s relationship was purely platonic offscreen, she admitted to locking lips with Hemsworth when cameras weren’t rolling. During a 2015 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Lawrence was quizzed about whether she and the Aussie had ever engaged in real-life PDA.

“Liam and I grew up together,” she responded, shifting around uncomfortably in her seat. “Liam’s real hot . . . What would you have done?”

Laughing, she then acknowledged that they had, in fact, kissed off set. “I did … at one point.”

Later on WWHL, she praised Cooper as a “fantastic kisser.”

Meanwhile, Hemsworth most likely won’t be too offended by Lawrence’s admission on Ellen. The Independence Day: Resurgence actor is currently engaged to Miley Cyrus. As previously reported, the couple is no rush to walk down the aisle. “They consider themselves married,” an insider told Us in December. “Still have zero plans of having an actual wedding.”

