Speaking her truth. Jennifer Lawrence shot down rumors that she engaged in a sexual relationship with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.

“My heart breaks for all the women who were victimized by Harvey Weinstein,” the Red Sparrow star, 28, told E! News in a statement on Friday, December 14. “I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him.”

She concluded: “This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women.”

The allegations stem from a suit filed against Weinstein, 66, by a Jane Doe. The woman claims in court documents obtained by Us Weekly that the former studio boss told her, “I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she has just won an Oscar.”

The unnamed plaintiff also alleges that the Weinstein Company cofounder masturbated in front of her and forcibly performed oral sex on her.

Lawrence has been nominated for four Academy Awards. She was up for Best Actress for Winter’s Bone in 2010 and Joy in 2015, while she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for American Hustle in 2013. The Hunger Games star took home the Best Actress statue in 2012 for her role in Silver Linings Playbook, which Weinstein executive-produced.

The actress has spoken out about Weinstein’s alleged sexual misconduct, which he has denied, on several occasions. “Just speaking for myself, I had known him since I was 20, and he had only ever been nice to me — except for the moments that he wasn’t, and then I called him an asshole, and we moved on,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2017, two months after The New York Times published an exposé claiming that Weinstein was a sexual predator who had allegedly forced himself on multiple women including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan. “He was paternal to me. So I needed a moment to process everything because I thought I knew this guy, and then he’s being accused of rape. We all knew he was a dog, we knew that he was a tough guy, a brute, a tough guy to negotiate with.”

Lawrence offered her support to those who had been subjected to Weinstein’s advances. “For the record, while I was not victimized personally by Harvey Weinstein, I stand behind the women who have survived his terrible abuse and I applaud them in using all means necessary to bring him to justice whether through criminal or civil actions,” she told Us in a statement in February. “Time’s up.”

The mother! actress once again made her feelings clear when she noted in a 60 Minutes interview that month, “What he did is criminal and deplorable. And when it came out and I heard about it, I wanted to kill him. The way that he destroyed so many women’s lives. I want to see him in jail.”

Weinstein was fired from his own company in October 2017 and his wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, subsequently filed for divorce. He was also expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which holds the annual Academy Awards.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!