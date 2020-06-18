Jennifer Lawrence Finally Joins Twitter — for a Good Cause

Using her platform. Jennifer Lawrence joined Twitter to raise awareness about racial injustice in America amid the Black Lives Matter movement.

The actress, 29, sent her first tweet on Tuesday, June 16. “Nearly 1 in 4 Black men in America will be locked up at some point in their life,” she wrote. “In this short video, @omarepps & @desmondmeade explain how corruption has broken our criminal justice system—& what we can do to fix it. #UnbreakingAmerica #JusticeForSale.” The video features Omar Epps as he talks about the high number of incarcerated black men in the U.S.

Lawrence’s handle is @JLawrence_RepUs, in alignment with her using the account to support Represent Us. She is a board member for the organization, which pursues federal reform.

The Oscar winner posted a second tweet on Wednesday, June 17. “#SayHerName,” she captioned a lengthy statement about Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old woman who was killed by police in Kentucky in March.

“For three months since her murder, Breonna Taylor’s family, the people of Louisville, Americans across the country, and many around the world have called out for justice,” she noted. “And yet, those calls have gone unanswered. No arrests have been made, the officers responsible for her death remain employed by the LMPD, and disturbingly, the LMPD’s own investigation report was woefully inaccurate. As a Lousivillian [sic], as a human being, I cannot be silent.”

Lawrence added that she joins “all those who are speaking out against this grave injustice” and urged Attorney General Daniel Cameron to hold the officers responsible for Taylor’s death accountable. “We must not allow the erasure of Black women to continue in America,” she concluded. “As many activists and leaders have been imploring for years: #SayHerName.”

The Hunger Games star is not exactly new to social media, despite the fact that she has never had a public account until earlier this week. She revealed to InStyle in September 2018 that she had a private online presence, hinting at the time that she would use her platform when needed.

“I’m on it. But I’m a voyeur: I watch, I don’t speak,” she shared. “There is always so much backlash. So many people are listening and paying attention, and they have so many opinions about absolutely everything. I really don’t want to welcome that unless it’s absolutely necessary. I don’t want to put myself out there for no reason. Unless I’m promoting something or something really burns my onions, you won’t hear from me.”