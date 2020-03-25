One proud Mama! Karen Lawrence, the mother to actress Jennifer Lawrence, admitted that she is more impressed by her daughter’s charitable endeavors compared to her Academy Award win.

“Honestly, yes, because, I mean, not to take anything away — that’s an amazing award. But I think at the end of our life, we’re gonna wish that we left some legacy and it doesn’t have to be a big legacy,” the Camp Hi-Ho founder told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, March 24, while promoting her collaboration with Operation Parent. “I try to think in terms of ‘How do I want to be remembered? What can I do to make my mark?’”

Karen continued, “We all have an ability to make a difference and make a mark, even a small mark because it passes down. I don’t really believe anything feels a whole lot better than being able to give back and being able to help someone else. I think when you’re depressed and feeling really bad, go out and do something for someone else. You’re gonna feel a lot better about your situation. It’s just the way it works.”

Jennifer is a four-time Academy Award nominee. She walked away with a win in 2013 for her role opposite Bradley Cooper in Silver Linings Playbook.

Since cementing herself onto the A-list, the 29-year-old Hunger Games actress has used her platform on numerous occasions to give back. In February 2016, Jennifer donated $2 million to the Kosair Children’s Hospital in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky. At the time, the star confirmed that her donation would help launch the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation Cardiac Intensive Care Unit within the medical facility.

“As part of my effort to help these children and caregivers, I challenge the entire community to get behind this cause and help my gift by raising an additional $2M to support all of these brave and inspiring children,” the X-Men: Apocalypse actress said in a video message.

Jennifer launched the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation in 2015, which supports organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. Separately, she has advocated for Planned Parenthood and Thirst Project, among other charities.

Meanwhile, Karen’s latest charitable endeavor is her collaboration with Operation Parent, a national organization that provides parents of elementary, middle and high school-aged children with resources and services that raise awareness and educate parents on today’s toughest teen and preteen issues including technology, drugs, mental health issues, dating and relationships, and risky behaviors. Through this, she serves as the featured spokesperson in the charity’s new educational video centered on childhood anxiety. The six-minute clip provides parents with ways to help their child cope.

Speaking to Us on Tuesday, Karen revealed her experience with combating childhood anxiety through her own children. “When it’s your own children, you can recognize things pretty easily,” she shared. “They might start biting their nails or pulling their hair or twisting it or not sleeping well, or they might be keeping you up at night or sleeping too much. There’s a change in their behavior and a parent will recognize that in their own child.”

Karen added, “I think the key is knowing what to do with that. That’s where I don’t feel like I got an A-plus, because I didn’t necessarily know what to do with that. I believe that really spending that one on one time trying to talk to the child that is experiencing anxiety to try and find out what it is they’re anxious about [is important].”

Operation Parent’s educational video on childhood anxiety can be viewed on the nonprofit’s website.

With reporting by Carly Sloane