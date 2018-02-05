Fly, Eagles, fly! Jennifer Lawrence showed her support for the Philadelphia Eagles while aboard an airplane ahead of Super Bowl LII on Sunday, February 4.

The Oscar winner, 27, picked up a loudspeaker on Delta flight 1975 from New Orleans to Los Angeles and led a chant in honor of her favorite NFL team, which faced off against and ultimately defeated the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis with a final score of 41-33.

“Everybody, this is not the pilot speaking. This is Jennifer Lawrence,” the actress began. “It’s February 4, it’s Super Bowl Sunday. We all know what that means. Can I please just get a ‘fly, Eagles, fly’?”

Jennifer Lawrence is ready for the #SuperBowl! pic.twitter.com/TeqcmPgqdz — Jennifer Lawrence (@JLdaily) February 4, 2018

A few fellow passengers joined in, while others appeared to be either confused or annoyed by the noise. When a flight attendant walked over to take the phone from Lawrence, the Hunger Games star quoted one of Kristen Wiig’s famous lines from the 2011 comedy Bridesmaids: “There’s a colonial woman on the plane!”

Lawrence and Bradley Cooper famously played Eagles fans in the 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook. The 43-year-old actor was spotted cheering on the team in real life in the stands at Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The Mother! actress wasn’t the only person who led a chant in support of the Eagles before the championship game. Pink, who took the field to sing the national anthem, posted on Instagram that her brother, Jason Moore, also grabbed the loudspeaker to sing the Eagles’ victory song during their family’s flight to Minneapolis. The 38-year-old singer captioned her post, “He’s not messing around people.”

