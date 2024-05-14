Housewives superfan Jennifer Lawrence used her friendship with Andy Cohen to prank call the Bravo franchise’s members during “peak COVID” — at least according to Jackie Schimmel.

“We’ll never be able to release the footage because it’s too inappropriate,” Schimmel, “The Bitch Bible” podcast host, said during the show’s Tuesday, May 14, episode, while interviewing Kyle Richards. “We got to use and abuse her for prank calls.”

According to Schimmel, she and Lawrence, 33, were on a girls’ trip with comedian Heather McMahan.

“We were a few cocktails deep at this point, slightly inebriated and we’re in an Uber and we have an Oscar winning actress in our car,” Schimmel recalled. “So she texts Andy Cohen, it was like, ‘Send me every Housewife’s number that you have.’ Within three minutes we had all our numbers — everybody’s cell phone number.”

They called The Real Housewives of New York City alum Ramona Singer, who didn’t answer, before moving on to The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub, “who was very offended,” per Schimmel.

“I’m like, bitch, you haven’t been on TV in 14 years,” the podcast host quipped. “You’ve got Jennifer Lawrence calling you. You might want to like perk it up a little bit.”

The trio also called “Jesus Juggs” Alexis Bellino of Real Housewives of Orange County, who sent them “straight to voicemail.” But the “only person who picked up was Lisa f—king Rinna,” Schimmel told Richards.

“Jennifer gave the performance of her lifetime. She said she was in Calabasas at this like local Italian restaurant, Toscanova,” Schimmel said. “We were feeding her lines, we were like, tell her you’re at Toscanova and you need a ride.”

She did the iconic Lisa Rinna voice while telling the story, while Richards laughed along.

“[Rinna’s] like, how do I know this is Jennifer? And Jennifer proved it. I guess they had met like at the Polo Bar a million years ago, whatever,” Schimmel continued. “She’s like, oh my God, it’s Jennifer Lawrence. The whole time, she is just so excited to be talking to f–king J-Law that she’s completely disregarding Jennifer in the performance of her lifetime, hysterically crying.”

Lawrence said that she got Rinna’s phone number from Kris Jenner and needed a ride.

“I was like, Kyle Richards would have f–king rolled through and picked us up from the Commons,” Schimmel told her podcast guest. “We weren’t at the Commons, but you would have offered your services.”

Schimmel confirmed she has footage of this “in the deep cloud,” joking it was “blackmail.”