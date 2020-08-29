Throwing in the towel. Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, have officially pulled out of the bidding war to buy the New York Mets.

The Hustlers star, 51, announced via Instagram on Friday, August 28, that the pair — who led a group of investors seeking to acquire the Major League Baseball franchise — were no longer in the running.

“Alex and I are so disappointed,” Lopez captioned the couple’s joint statement. “We worked so hard the past 6 months with the dream of becoming the first minority couple and the first woman owner to buy her father’s favorite Major League Baseball team with her own hard earned money. We still haven’t given up!!”

The statement read, “The consortium said that they are disappointed to not be part of the revitalization of New York City and provide an exhilarating experience for the fans and wish the Wilpon family and the entire Mets organization well.”

Two days earlier, the “On the Floor” singer told “The Corp” podcast with Barstool Sports that there was “nothing to report” on the deal. Lopez noted that if the group did acquire the team, she would become the first woman to own a major sports franchise.

“In this day and age, that would be something that would be so amazing,” she said. “I don’t have anything to report on that end right now. But I think in every field, especially in institutions like Major League Baseball that are so American in this moment in time, it is important for diversity.”

The Second Act star added, “It is important for women to have positions of power that they’ve earned, and deserve, and can contribute in a way that is just as good as any man on the planet. So of course I am for it.”

The purchase also would have been a major milestone for Rodriguez, 45, who played in the MLB on the New York Yankees for 12 seasons.

Variety reported in April that Lopez and the retired baseball player — who got engaged in March 2019 — retained JPMorgan Chase to help raise funds toward a possible bid. Earlier this month, the duo were spotted taking a tour of the Mets’ stadium, Citi Field.