Surrounded by love. Jennifer Lopez celebrated Mother’s Day with her 13-year-old twins and her mom, Guadalupe Rodríguez, one month after her split from Alex Rodriguez.

“It was my mom who instilled in us at a very young age that we could do anything,” the Grammy winner, 51, captioned a Sunday, May 9, Instagram video. “This was something that has really stayed with me. Being a mom is my greatest joy, and today I think about my mommy and all the moms out there. This is your day, and I hope you are surrounded by love, gratitude and appreciation. Enjoy it!”

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer went on to share selfies with her daughter, Emme, her son, Maximilian, and their grandma, 75, writing, “#MothersDay with my mommy and coconuts!”

The sweet shots came nearly one month after the New York native and her ex-fiancé, 45, called it quits. They stayed together “for as long as they did” because their kids had a special bond, a source exclusively told Us Weekly last month. (Alex is the father of daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13.)

“[It] was to make their kids happy,” the insider explained in April. “They still have love for each other that I think will never go away. They wanted to still get together for Easter as a family so their kids could still enjoy the holiday.”

The former professional baseball player, for his part, celebrated Mother’s Day with his mom, Lourdes Rodriguez, writing a touching tribute to her via Instagram. “Not a day goes by where I don’t think about all you’ve done for me, and not a day goes by where I am not guided by all you’ve taught me,” the athlete wrote on Sunday. “Every day, I feel your impact on my life. You’re the strongest woman I have ever known. You sacrificed everything and worked two jobs as single parent so I could chase my dreams. Without you, I wouldn’t have the life I do.”

The former third baseman called Lourdes his “role model and inspiration,” writing, “You taught me to work hard, never give up and always believe. You are always in my heart, on my mind and in my soul. I love you.”

He and Lopez started dating in 2017 and got engaged two years later. When they announced their split in April, the former couple wrote in a joint statement that they were “better off as friends.”

The exes explained, “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”