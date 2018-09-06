Celebs were out and about this week, from Jennifer Lopez picking up coffee in West Hollywood to Corinne Olympios relaxing in Bel Air to Chris Martin celebrating the launch of a new jean company. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Jennifer Lopez got her caffeine fix at Alfred Coffee Melrose Place.

— Station 19 star Danielle Savre and guests enjoyed Mai Tai’s with Don Papa Rum on board her private yacht for her 30th Birthday in Long Beach, California.

— Adrian Grenier sang the pledge against single use plastics at the SodaStream “Drowning Liberty” installation in Flatiron Plaza.

— LL Cool J. celebrated the 14th Annual Jump & Ball Community Camp at Daniel O’Connell Park in Hollis Queens, NY.

— Allstate released its 14th annual America’s Best Drivers Report, which ranks America’s 200 most populous cities in terms of car collision frequency. L.A. consistently ranks poorly on the list so Allstate hosted an event to empower youth to advocate for safe driving.

— OUTERKNOWN Co-Founders, Kelly Slater and John Moore were joined by Chris Martin to celebrate the launch of the new OUTERKNOWN S.E.A JEANS.

— Corinne Olympios attended a spa retreat at the FabFitFun Summer House in Bel Air, hosted by Dr. Brandt and featured resurfacing facials, a yoga class with Tone It Up, massages from PRIV, fresh coconuts and more.

— Joe Alwyn and Sir Ben Kingsley shared a laugh at the Operation Finale Screening in NYC.

— Jessica Alba wore Aritzia the Wilfred Free for Aritzia Kempner Blouse, Wilfred for Aritzia Jallade Pant, Babaton for Aritzia Samuel Blazer and the Wilfred Free for Aritzia Christine Dress while in Italy with her daughter Haven.

— Jimmy Smits attended a ceremony proclaiming September 7, 2018 as official Stand Up to Cancer Day in L.A.

— Giuliana Rancic and her husband Bill Rancic enjoyed an anniversary sweat session at Equinox.

