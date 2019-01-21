So fluffy! Jenny McCarthy and her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, recently added two new furry friends to their family — and the pictures are beyond adorable.

McCarthy, 46, posted a photo of the couple’s new Pomeranian puppies on Instagram on Monday, January 21, and accurately captioned it, “Cuteness 2.0.”

The Masked Singer panelist first showed off the dogs on January 11. “Introducing Drogon and Nymeria Wahlberg to our family,” she wrote on Instagram at the time along with a pic of the New Kids on the Block singer, 49, holding the pups. “So happy. #furbabies #pommeranian”

The Blue Bloods actor told a fan in the comments section of the snapshot that they came up with their puppies’ names thanks to Game of Thrones — Drogon was played by Jason Momoa, while Jessica Henwick portrayed Nymeria.

The couple are big animal lovers and already have three dogs: a French bulldog named Lumpy, a shih tzu named Gunner and an adorable pooch named DJ. In May 2018, McCarthy posted a picture on Instagram of Wahlberg holding two of the pets and wrote, “Our babies.”

In addition to the house full of furry creatures, the former Playboy model shares son Evan, 16, with ex-husband John Asher, and the “Step by Step” crooner has two kids of his own with ex-wife Kimberly Fey: Xavier, 25, and Elijah, 17.

Us Weekly broke the news of Wahlberg and McCarthy’s relationship in July 2013. They tied the knot in August 2014 after a four-month engagement.

“He’s constantly surprising me,” the Two and a Half Men actress told Us of her husband in May 2018. “He sends me ‘just cause’ flowers at least once a month. When we look at each other, he takes my breath away.”

