Ruff this way for adorable dogs who are ready for their moment! Us Weekly has an exclusive first look at Animal Planet’s second annual Dog Bowl.

Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Bowl will feature 63 adult dogs from 31 shelters spanning 15 states. The football competition will focus on rescue and shelter dogs that are often passed over in favor of puppies when it comes to adoption.

The canines are from 2 to 16 years old and will make up Team Goldies and Team Oldies.

Hosted by animal advocate Jill Rappaport, the event will showcase a variety of breeds, including German shepherd, basset hound, Chihuahua, bulldog, pug, cocker spaniel, Pomeranian, Pekingese, boxer, American Eskimo and more. Special-needs dogs, such as a three-legged beagle mix, a partially blind Chihuahua, a deaf Australian shepherd/border collie mix and the league’s first wheelchair player, will also be featured.

Special guests are scheduled to appear too! Senior celebrity rescue dogs Mervin the Chihuahua, Marnie the Dog, Ella Bean and Kimchi Kardoggian will participate. Season 7 America’s Got Talent winners the Olate dogs will also tailgate and cheer on their favorites during the event.

A halftime show will feature dog adoption stories and DC Humane Alliance’s “Barktoberfest” with senior wiener dog races.

Along with the beloved Puppy Bowl, the network will introduce viewers to more than 150 adoptable dogs during the proceedings.

Dog Bowl II will air on Animal Planet Saturday, February 2, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll to get to know the latest batch of competitors.