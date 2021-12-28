They’ll take “never heard of him” for $200, Alex. Machine Gun Kelly may be a music superstar, but at least three Jeopardy! contestants aren’t sure who he is — even when shown a photo.

“The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK,” read the $800 clue in the “Musical 3-Initialers” category during the Monday, December 27, episode of the beloved game show. The clue also featured a photo of the Midnight in the Switchgrass star, 31, but none of the three contestants were able to identify him.

“Not fans of Machine Gun Kelly, apparently,” joked guest host Ken Jennings.

The “Drunk Face” singer hasn’t yet commented on the moment, but social media users quickly sent the clip viral. “Why did nobody know @machinegunkelly on @Jeopardy,” tweeted one of the rapper’s fans. “They must not have good music taste lol.”

Another Twitter user shared a photo of a woman sitting in a pile of money with the caption, “Me if I went on Jeopardy and all of the questions were about Machine Gun Kelly.”

Despite the fact that she couldn’t name MGK, champion Amy Schneider continued her winning streak on Monday, bringing her total to 19 consecutive wins with a cash prize total of $745,200. If she makes it through Wednesday, she will take over the fourth-place record for most consecutive wins.

This isn’t the first time Jeopardy! contestants have been stumped by a question related to celebrities. In January 2019, Jessica Holloway went viral after botching her response to a clue about Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

“Beyoncé & Jay-Z released the album Everything is Love under this collective name,” read the question, referring to the couple’s 2018 album as The Carters. Holloway, however, came up with the response, “Bey-Z.”

When contestants answer correctly, though, celebrities are often as thrilled as the game show’s winners. Earlier this month, Aidy Bryant shared a clip from an episode where she was the answer in a “Pop Culture” category.

“Seen here, she’s brought the funny to shows like Shrill and Saturday Night Live,” read the clue about the comedian, 34. “Who is stupid bitch?” the Emmy nominee joked via Instagram after the show aired.

Bryant’s friends and colleagues were delighted by the question, answered correctly by contestant Katie Reed. “WHO IS QUEEN,” Sudi Green, an SNL writer, commented via Instagram. “I just heard CULTURE 200,” joked Cecily Strong. Bowen Yang, for his part, praised the contestant who answered correctly, writing, “KATIE QUEEN.”