Praying for him. Chance the Rapper, 50 Cent and more stars showed support for Jeremih amid a report that he is hospitalized with coronavirus.

“Pray for my boy @jeremih he’s not doing good this covid s–t is real,” 50 Cent, 45, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, November 14. “He’s in ICU in Chicago.”

Chance the Rapper, 27, made a similar request on Twitter. “Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now,” he explained. “I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.”

TMZ reported on Saturday that Jeremih, 33, was in the ICU in his hometown of Chicago fighting COVID-19. The outlet claimed the singer was also on a ventilator.

Well-wishes continued to pour in amid the news. “I need everyone to pray for my brother @jeremih,” producer Hitmaka wrote. “This message is posted with his mothers [sic] blessings.”

Toni Braxton tweeted that she was “keeping Jeremih in my prayers,” while Big Sean remarked via the social media platform, “Prayers up, praying for your strength @Jeremih.” Trey Songz chimed in, “@Jeremih We love you and we praying for you!”

Big Brother alum Amber Borzotra was also among those who sent words of hope. “All my love, light, and prayers are with my sweet brother @Jeremih right now,” she tweeted. “Everyone keep the prayers coming and please respect the families [sic] privacy at this time. My heart hurts…I LOVE YOU so much, J and just know I’m by your side every step of the way! #Pray #Family.”

Jeremih (real name Jeremy Felton) had a string of hits — including “Birthday Sex,” “Down on Me” and “Don’t Tell ‘Em” — after signing a record deal with Def Jam Recordings in 2009. He has released four albums under the label. His 2018 collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign, MihTy, marks his most recent release.

